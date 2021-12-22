Department of Corrections fined $60K for COVID rule lapses

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Department of Corrections has been fined $60,000 for failing to enforce COVID-19 protective measures at the Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Aberdeen. The state Department of Labor & Industries says the agency began an investigation and inspection after a correctional officer tested positive for COVID-19 in June and died. The agency says that was one of three deaths among corrections staffers there who had tested positive for COVID-19. Corrections data shows four Washington corrections officers have died after contracting the virus with the fourth being a Monroe Correctional Complex employee. The Seattle Times reports Department of Corrections Secretary Cheryl Strange said she has called for a review of Stafford Creek’s safety culture.