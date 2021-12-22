Kristof faces residency questions in Oregon governor’s race

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Elections officials in Oregon are seeking more information to determine whether former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof is eligible to run for governor. Kristof announced his candidacy last October and officially filed paperwork on Monday to run as a Democrat. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that the Oregon Secretary of State’s office on Tuesday asked Kristof for information to determine if he meets residency requirements. Oregon law says candidates be state residents for at least three years before elections. Kristof voted in New York state in November 2020. Kristof’s lawyers say his job required him to live around the world but that he always considered Oregon home.