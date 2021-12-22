Man convicted of killing clerk sentenced to life in prison

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A 28-year-old man who was convicted of killing a store clerk in Everett has been sentenced to life in prison. The Herald reports Jae An of Everett was working the closing shift at an Everett mini-mart on April 22, 2019 when prosecutors say he was stabbed to death by Michealob Johnson. Snohomish Superior Court Judge Bruce Weiss sentenced Johnson Tuesday to life in prison. A jury earlier this year convicted Johnson on charges of aggravated first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Court documents say Johnson planned to rob the store near his residence in order to pay his rent and walked in with three knives. Surveillance video captured the attack.