Ex-narcotics detective faces felonies over alleged pot grow

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A former narcotics detective and current reserve officer was arrested this week after a drug task force found about 1,200 illegal marijuana plants growing on his property in southern Oregon. The Herald and News reports Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello says Peter Michael Shepherd faces felony charges of unlawful manufacture of marijuana and engaging in a financial transaction in property derived from unlawful activity. Eric Smith who allegedly leased Shepherd’s property to grow the drug without permits, was also arrested Tuesday at Malin City Hall by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office. Smith faces the same charges as Shepherd. It wasn’t immediately known if the men have lawyers to comment on their behalf.