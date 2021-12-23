Omicron now dominant virus strain in King County, Western WA

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle hospital leader said Thursday that omicron has become the dominant coronavirus strain in King County and much of Western Washington. Dr. John Lynch, Harborview Medical Center’s medical director for infection prevention and control, said in a statement that the super-infectious omicron variant will soon overtake delta throughout the rest of the state. Scientists say omicron spreads more easily than other coronavirus strains and has become dominant in the U.S. The Seattle Times reports Lynch says healthy people who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot “should mostly expect coldlike symptoms” if they get sick from the omicron.