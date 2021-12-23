Seattle to open severe weather shelters during cold snap

SEATTLE (AP) — The city of Seattle will open two severe weather shelters this weekend and early next week during expected below-freezing temperatures. KOMO-TV reports the shelters will open at 7 p.m. from Dec. 25 through Dec. 29. Anyone over the age of 18 is welcome. The shelters will be located at Seattle Center Exhibition Hall and Compass Housing Alliance. Pets will be allowed at the exhibition hall while only service animals will be allowed at the housing alliance. A modified Arctic front, which has been building over Canada, is expected to move south Friday night or Saturday, Mike McFarland, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle, told The Seattle Times.