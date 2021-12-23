WA attorney general tests positive for COVID-19

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson says he has tested positive for COVID-19. Ferguson said via Twitter Thursday evening that he had just received word of the positive test and that he’s been isolating at home since he started experiencing symptoms on Sunday. He said he and his family will continue to isolate per public health guidelines. Ferguson also tweeted that while he’s disappointed to miss Christmas with family, he is grateful to be vaccinated and starting to feel better. He also said he’s looking forward to getting his booster shot.