Celebration of Oregon’s diversity debuts at Portland airport

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — At first glance, Eugene artist Liza Mana Burns’ latest mural — at Portland International Airport — is a bright and colorful panorama depicting Oregon’s diverse landscape. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the work, titled “Celebrate Oregon!” actually contains images of 127 objects including a wine bottle, a Chinook salmon, a comic book and the Siuslaw Bridge. Each object represents part of Oregon’s history. The mural is the result of an 18-month project by Burns and the Oregon Cultural Trust to commemorate the trust’s 20th anniversary. The Oregon Cultural Trust was created in 2001 by the Oregon state legislature and funds arts and cultural projects across the state.