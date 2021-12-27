Skip to Content
Kraken lose fan favorite Brandon Tanev to major knee injury

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken will be without forward Brandon Tanev for the rest of the season after he suffered a torn ACL. Tanev was injured on Dec. 18 against Edmonton and had sought a second opinion on the extent of the injury. The team says additional information on his recovery would be available following surgery. Tanev had quickly become a fan favorite for the expansion franchise. He finished the season with nine goals and six assists and his energy on the ice was key for the Kraken. 

