Oregon State University to require COVID booster

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As the omicron variant causes a rise in coronavirus cases, officials from Oregon State University have announced the school will be joining the growing list of universities and colleges where students, staff and faculty will be required to get a COVID-19 booster shot.As of last week, more than 30 colleges have issued booster shot requirements. The list includes large universities like Boston University, NYU, the University of Chicago, Michigan State University, the University of Oregon and the University of California. Officials at Oregon State say in-person instruction and all other university activities and operations are still scheduled to resume on-site on Jan. 3. However students returning to residence halls will be required to be tested for COVID-19.