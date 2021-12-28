Washington state reports record number of COVID infections

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Department of Health has reported a new record number of cases tallied in a single day. The Seattle Times reports state officials confirmed 6,235 new cases on Dec. 24. The state’s previous single-day record number of cases was 5,526 cases on Dec. 7, 2020. Dec. 24 also marked the first time Washington state reported over 6,000 cases in a single day. The surge mirrors that of other U.S. cities as the highly contagious omicron variant has become dominant and pushed daily counts past the peak of the delta variant wave.