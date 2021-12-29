Another round of snow before thaw comes to frigid Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A thaw-out is coming for the frozen Seattle and Portland, Oregon, but not before another round of snow that could compound problems for a region more accustomed to winter rain than arctic blasts. And in Nevada the governor plans to declare a state of emergency due to snow and storm conditions affecting travel in the Lake Tahoe area of northern Nevada. Forecasters say parts of western Washington could see up to 3 inches of snow Thursday and northwestern Oregon could see a similar amount. The normally temperate part of the Pacific Northwest has shivered with temperatures hitting the single digits in some areas this week after extreme cold air from Canada’s Fraser River Valley blew in on Sunday.