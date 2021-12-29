Salem hospital reports outbreak of rare fungal superbug

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority says two patients at Salem Health contracted a dangerous fungal infection during their hospital stays in an “outbreak” of a type of yeast rare to the United States. The Statesman Journal reports the first ever Candida auris case found in Oregon was detected at the hospital Dec. 11 and confirmed Dec. 17 in an individual who had “recent international health care exposures.” Two already-hospitalized patients came down with the infection on Dec. 23 and on Monday. Salem Health and OHA are notifying health care facilities that had received transfer patients from the “affected units” at Salem Health. Officials say the fungus in the Salem Health cases is responding to treatments.