Bend
By
today at 2:47 pm
Published 2:41 pm

Bend Park and Rec chooses 6 board finalists from 24 applicants

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Park and Recreation District Board, facing 24 applicants to fill a board vacancy, chose six finalists at its meeting Tuesday night.

The record field of applicants submitted cover letters and responses to six questions.

The chosen finalists are:

·         Amy Fraley

·         Deb Schoen

·         Judith Stiegler

·         Karen Berky

·         Linda Crouse

·         Zavier Borja

The finalists will be invited to make five-minute presentations with brief questions and answers at the Jan. 7 board meeting.

“We had some outstanding applications,” said Nathan Hovekamp, the board's vice chair. “I want to thank the applicants for their time. It’s heartening to see that level of interest from community members.”

A selection is expected at the Jan. 7 meeting, and the new board member will be sworn in at the Jan. 21 meeting.

