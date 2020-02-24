COCC’s Campus Village set to break ground on first home

Bend

'Outcrop' neighborhood to include 16 homes on five of the school's 49 acres

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The first home of Central Oregon Community College’s Campus Village is set to break ground at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, kicking off the development of the college’s 49-acre property on the corner of Northwest Shevlin Park Road and Mt. Washington Drive.

The initial phase of the Outcrop neighborhood — named for a preserved section of basalt outcroppings on the east border of the lots — will be made up of 16 single-family homes, many with accessory dwelling units.

The new subdivision will occupy a 12-acre parcel on the southwest side of the Campus Village. COCC will retain ownership of the land and lease the ground to the homeowners.

An initial proposal in 2016, which featured apartments, drew concern from neighbors in Valhalla Heights. COCC spokesman Ron Paradis also noted Monday there had been meetings with the neighbors and community since then.

William Smith Properties Inc., the Bend-based development group behind the Old Mill District and the Les Schwab Amphitheater, is the project’s master developer. Curtis Homes, with prior experience in Bend’s NorthWest Crossing, Tetherow and Aubrey Butte neighborhoods, is the homebuilder.

The construction of Outcrop’s first 16 homes will take place on approximately five acres. Additional residences will likely be built on the remaining seven acres, once sales of the first phase of homes are complete. Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate will be the real estate agency selling the homes.

COCC said it is continuing to work with WSPI on opportunities for development of the Campus Village in the northwest corner of the college’s property, near the Jungers Culinary Center. Those opportunities include retail, housing and offices, and may occupy as many as 20 to 25 acres.

"The Campus Village project, on land leased from COCC, expects to provide a steady and reliable income stream for the college," the announcement concluded.

A roughly 120-unit senior housing facility also is planned for three acres at the southeast corner of the roundabout. COCC signed a lease earlier with Mountain West Investment Corporation for the 55-and-older facility. Paradis said it’s still in the works, but not yet ready to move forward.

