Bend road and traffic report: Week of June 15-21

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the city of Bend's weekly road and traffic report update for the week of June 15-21.

Slurry seal street preservation work continues this week with multiple residential road day closures around Bend. Areas in the northwest, northeast and southeast of Bend will remain the focal point of work this week. To see if your street will be affected, head to our Street Preservation page a list of projects.

15 th Street between Desert Woods Drive and Hollis Lane for infrastructure installation on the Neighborhood Extension Project. Southbound lane closure with northbound lane to remain open, work began 6/10/20.

Street between Desert Woods Drive and Hollis Lane for infrastructure installation on the Neighborhood Extension Project. Southbound lane closure with northbound lane to remain open, work began 6/10/20. NW Olney Avenue between NW Wall Street and NE 1st Street for street work, alternating road closure for westbound/eastbound traffic with detour, 6/15/20, 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

NW Jacksonville Avenue between NW 13th Street and NW 14th Street for infrastructure installation, full road closure, 6/16/20, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

NE Division Street between NE Thurston Avenue and NE Yale Avenue for sidewalk and ADA construction, lane shift with minimal impacts to traffic, 6/8/20 - 7/31/20, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

NW Harmon Boulevard between NW Galveston Avenue and NW Milwaukee Avenue for pedestrian safety improvements, daytime street closures and detours, 6/15/20 - 6/19/20, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Ongoing Closures:

SE Murphy Road between Brown Trout Place and Country Club Drive for roadwork related to Murphy Corridor project, road closed for westbound traffic with a detour posted and the bypass road allowing eastbound traffic, 6/11/20 - 08/31/20

SE 15th Street between the new collector road and SE Gateway Drive for regrading of roadway, single lane closure with flagging, 5/18/20 - 6/7/20, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

SE Greenmont Drive between SE Desert Woods Drive and SE Hill Ridge Drive for infrastructure installation in relation to a neighborhood extension project, full road closure with local access only, began 5/4/20

NE 27th Street between NE Butler Market and Jill Avenue for roadwork related to roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, 4/13/20 - 7/27/20

NE Butler Market Road between NE 27th Street and NE Marys Grace Lane for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, began 4/13/20

SE Deschutes Market Road between NE Butler Market Road and Monticello Drive for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, began 4/13/20

SE Knott Road between Brosterhous Road and SE Raintree Drive for construction of a new roundabout at Knott Road and 15th Street intersection, bypass road to be constructed with local access to Tekampe Road, began 3/16/20

SE 15th Street between Knott Road and the new collector road for infrastructure installation, full closure of the roadway, 12/26/20 - 7/31/20

NE Butler Market Road between Deschutes Market Road and Eagle Road for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, began 4/3/20

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors.

Contact: Kyle Thomas, Construction Manager

541-323-8519, kthomas@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: www.bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: www.bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: www.bendoregon.gov/enews