Bend sewer project to bring closure of stretch of SE 15th Street, temporary traffic light

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A full closure of 15th Street, between Reed Market Road and Ferguson Road, will begin on Thursday, July 9 and last through late July. Local access to Helen Lane, King Hezekiah Way and Sherwood Forest Drive will remain for residents and businesses.

The full closure, part of the Desert Woods and Neighborhood Sewer Extension Project, temporarily alters the current closures in place to ensure the safety of construction crews and the travelling public.

During the full closure of this segment of 15th Street, traffic will detour to Reed Market Road, 27th Street and Ferguson Road.

In addition to marking detour routes, the city will install a temporary signal at the intersection of Ferguson Road and 27th Street beginning Thursday, July 2 to provide safe access for those turning left from Ferguson Road onto 27th Street.

The temporary signal will remain in place during the full closure of 15th Street. Community members should observe posted signs and drive carefully along detour routes and near the construction area.

Upon completion of the full closure in late July, this segment of 15th Street will return to its current configuration, with the northbound lane being open to traffic through project completion, which is expected in November.

More information: www.bendoregon.gov/desertwoods.