Investigators: Smoker sparks brush fire by Bend Parkway, near Trader Joe’s

Bend

Southbound lanes were closed for a time; no damage to buildings

(Update: More on fire, cause)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A small brush fire Monday afternoon put up a plume of black smoke south of Trader Joe’s on Bend’s north end, closing the southbound Bend Parkway for a time. Officials said it was caused by a transient smoking in the area.

The fire was called in at 3:23 p.m. and brought two engine crews to the scene, said Bend Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Trish Connolly.

Crews arrived to find a fire burning in brush, grass and extending to one tree.

Connolly said the fire broke out near the southeast corner of Trader Joe's, on land owned by the grocery chain and ODOT, and burned about 1/10th of an acre, with no damage to any buildings or dollar losses.

She said she was unaware of any evacuations that resulted.

The fire and smoke prompted closure of the southbound parkway lanes within minutes, but fire crews stopped its forward progress and the lanes were reopened by 3:45 p.m., though traffic backups lingered.

Firefighters were conducting mop-up operations at the scene.

"Please remember," Connolly wrote in a news release, "with the hot dry weather we are experiencing, fuels are very dry and fires will ignite easily and spread quickly. People need to be extremely cautious with any materials that can cause a fire in the city and forest lands."