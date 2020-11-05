Some Bend-La Pine parents want schools to reopen; official notes soaring cases

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The state of Oregon recently rolled out new COVID-19 metrics for schools to reopen, but with cases on the rise in recent days, Bend-La Pine Schools decided not to resume in-person classes.

The situation is causing a rift with some parents. The Facebook group "Open Bend La Pine Schools" says that because private schools are open under older metrics that are still usable and don't account for current numbers, Bend-La Pine Schools should do the same.



Andy High, the former Bend-La Pine School Board chair, said Thursday he is in support of opening campuses up.



"The district has had two opportunities to open school previously, before the metrics have (changed) -- and because they haven't, they imposed a six-week ban themselves," High said, "It's making it more frustrating."

Like many, he pointed to students not getting the most out their education, citing examples close to home.

"A lot of my son's friends, and himself sometimes, are struggling sometimes with the amounts of homework, or trying to connect. You have 30 kids logged into a Zoom class or WebEx -- it's even more of

a challenge with my elementary school daughter."

On a day when both the state of Oregon and Deschutes County set daily COVID-19 case records, Deschutes County Health Services Director Dr. George Conway struck down the idea of reopening schools.

"I think it's imprudent," Conway said. "I think the thing to pay attention to is what we know now, and today we're reporting the highest case numbers we've ever reported."

"But that doesn't preclude opening them as soon as we can calm things down," he added.

Conway agreed with the sentiment of wanting to reopen schools when possible, said he wants to see COVID numbers come down before doing so.

You can view the update metrics chart here.

State reports show several student and staff COVID cases recently at Bend Waldorf School and also one staff member at Seven Peaks School.

However, High said options should be part of a solution, for those worried about health risks.

"There's going to be students and parents and teachers that don't want to go back," he said, "and we're still going to need that online option."