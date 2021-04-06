Draft master plan for Pilot Butte’s next 20 years up for public review, approval

Bend

Comments sought through May 7; plan up for final approval in June

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said Tuesday it is in the final stage of approving a 20-year master plan for the Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint, the iconic landmark in northeast Bend.

The agency will be accepting public comments through May 7 on the next step: approving the plan and adopting it into rule.

The plan guides recreation use and resource management for the next 20 years.

The full text of the plan is available on OPRD’s planning web page: oregon.gov/oprd/PRP/Pages/PLA-park-master-plans.aspx

(Direct link: https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/PRP/Documents/PLA-Current-Pilot-Butte-2020-Final%20Draft.pdf)

The plan details current natural and cultural resource conditions, outdoor recreation trends and how to balance recreation and resource protection. It sets priorities for the next two decades, such as adding or improving trails, parking, facilities and signs.

Comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. pm May 7, and can be made online, in writing or via email:

Online: oregon.gov/oprd/PRP/Pages/PRP-rulemaking.aspx

In writing: Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, attn.: Helena Kesch, 725 Summer St NE, Suite C, Salem OR 97301

Email: OPRD.publiccomment@oregon.gov.

After reviewing public comments, agency staff will present a final amended rule for consideration by the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission at its June business meeting.

The master planning process began in 2018 with a series of public meetings in Bend. The final plan considers feedback gathered during the public comment process.

The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission approved the draft plan last June. Deschutes County then reviewed the plan for compatibility with their comprehensive plans and zoning codes.

This 141-acre urban park in east Bend features seven miles of trails that wind around an extinct volcano, leading up to a stunning 360° view of Bend and the Cascade Range. The viewpoint became part of Oregon’s public lands in 1927.