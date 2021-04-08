Next steps for Bend PD’s new body cam system
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Wednesday evening, a split Bend City Council approved a 5-year, $1 million contract to purchase a body camera system for the police department.
Police Chief Mike Krantz told councilors the cams add “an additional layer of transparency to our work” and are “likely to resolve complaints faster.”
Although they cannot be turned on 24/7, there are certain mandatory activation situations, under state law and policy, including enforcement or investigative contacts, forced entry, or calls that involve mentally ill or suicidal individuals.
There are also privacy situations that call for them to not be turned on.
According to the DCSO briefing now two weeks on its body and vehicle camera system, correctly titled as mobile recording equipment (MRE) the purpose and objective of the system is to enhance Public trust and safety, promote the Safety of its deputies and the Public, improve accuracy, and preserve information.
MRE audio and video provides important information but it must also be considered with all other available evidence. The Sheriff’s Office MRE package and policies, procedures, and training follows Oregon Revised Statutes.
MRE may capture something the wearer did not see or hear, or the wearer may see or hear something the MRE did not capture. Video and audio cannot capture tactile responses that a deputy may feel, such as tensing of muscles or body.
MRE recordings cannot capture the psychological phenomena that the wearer may experience during a high-stress situation (i.e., “tunnel vision, auditory exclusion).
And the key policy points at DCSO regarding use of the MRE include the deputy must record all public demand, community initiated, and self-initiated calls for service involving contact with community members; this includes but is not limited to traffic stops, field interviews, searches and community-policing contacts; Deputies will verbally advise contacts that the conversation is being recorded at the beginning of the contact, or as soon as reasonable.
MRE will not be used to intimidate any person or to discourage them from observing DCSO activities, making inquiries or complaints. DCSO deputies will not edit, alter, erase video or audio recordings nor do they have the ability to do so.
When/if a deputy believes the use of MRE would impede or limit the cooperation of a suspect, victim or witness during an investigative contact in their public safety response, the deputy may use her/his discretion regarding activation of the camera. One example would be the victims of domestic violence who are ashamed, embarrassed, or fearful of being recorded both visually and on audio. Also, situations requiring immediate action where it is either unsafe or impractical to activate the MRE. In such cases the deputy will do so when the immediate threat has been addressed and it is safe for the deputy and the Public to activate her/his body cam.
DCSO has purchased the MRE equipment for each of its patrol cars and is equipping each car, a process that requires expertise and time, so that, for example, the MRE in the vehicle will self-activate as well as activate the deputy’s body camera when she/he leave the vehicle. This allows for both a redundant recording system; a second camera that may capture information the deputy’s body camera might not; and adds to the safety of the deputy as she/he will not have to be distracted under a high stress situation to manually turn on her/his body camera.
Big difference between DCSO and BPD systems and storage? DCSO system/storage is internal to the agency and access is strictly controlled / monitored and recorded automatically.
Also, the MRE patrol car units are programed to activate the deputy’s body cam automatically as he she/leaves the vehicle. Car mounted units are in the process of being installed and will take some time as it is labor intensive and only so many patrol units can be off the streets at any one time.
Sheriff Nelson ensured several Zoom briefings were held for the media and others to reflect this and additional information for the record. Perhaps soon Chief Mike Krantz at Bend PD will do the same?