Bend Park and Rec summer programs return with added safety measures, offerings

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Park and Recreation programs for swimming, day camps and outdoor sports will return this summer, after many were canceled last year due to the pandemic.

"Last year at this time, there were so many activities that were not allowed to occur at all," said spokeswoman Julie Brown said Tuesday.

Brown said they're adjusting by creating more programs with smaller group sizes.

"Where we had the opportunities to add additional sessions or add an additional site location, we tried to do that so that we could still be serving as many families as possible," Brown said.

Having smaller groups can help ensure social distancing.

Becky Grossman, the parent of a 5-year-old, was affected by last year's canceled summer programs.

"I did have him enrolled in a karate class through Parks and Rec last year that got canceled, and also swimming, but that got rescheduled, but just a different format," Grossman said.

Grossman plans on signing up her son this year for summer outdoor activities.

"I'm looking forward to be able to do something with him this summer that keeps him occupied and off a screen," Grossman said.

Brown said that being able to offer summer recreational events is an encouraging sign that this summer is going to be different from last year.



Summer programs run from mid-June into September and include youth and adult activities.



Registration is not available in-person at this time Registration for the Bend's Park and Recreation summer programs can be done online by visiting their website or by calling the Bend Park and Rec office.







