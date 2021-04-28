St. Vincent de Paul of Bend will use part of its property to build homeless shelters
(Update: Adding more information and video)
Organization applied for state program last fall that will help fund the project
BEND, Ore., (KTVZ) -- St. Vincent de Paul of Bend says it will soon expand its services to add homeless shelters planned for its back lot property.
Gary Hewitt, the director at St. Vincent de Paul, tells NewsChannel 21 he plans on getting the project done before the end of summer.
St. Vincent de Paul is calling it a 'Micro Village Center' and is estimated to cost $320,000. The organization applied for state funds last fall that will pay for a large portion of the village. To be exact, $150,000 from a HUD grant and more funding from smaller grants including donations from Central Oregon churches.
It will include 10 individual, heated sleeping units and a community building, with a kitchen and showers. The units will be offered through six month leases.
“In the time they’re here, they can establish a rental history, save some money and then we are going to help them move on -- and that’s the goal," Hewitt said. "That’s going to happen with good coaching, with people that are really here to address the individual needs people have.”
Hewitt said St. Vincent de Paul will need to demolish a garage before starting construction. Building and zoning permits through the city of Bend go into effect May 1, but construction will likely not start until summer.
Hewitt told NewsChannel 21 on Wednesday that Hayden Homes, through the non-profit First Story, will be the general contractors for the project which Hewitt is, "very excited" about.
Since 1981, thanks to donations by individuals and local businesses, St. Vincent de Paul of Bend has provided food, clothing, utility assistance, transitional housing and other items to those in need.
Comments
14 Comments
Keep building. They will keep coming. Soon Bend will look just like Portland. None of these “homeless” are from Bend, or Oregon.
Exactly give them a ticket back to their home town like seattle did for a time
The more bend grows the more good jobs it creates, people here generally want the jobs without the growth, and its the eternal unanswered question of bend if thats ever even possible
Watch the fraudulent Christian conservatives continue to aggressively oppose helping people in poverty, which is directly, explicitly, and completely oppositional to Christian doctrine.
If you oppose this, you are anti-Christian.
What is happening is NOT helping, it is ENABLING people who only want their dope and free stuff.
“He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her.”
Hypocrite.
Without sin? You mean someone who is not a lazy, alcoholic, drug addict loser?
You don’t even know what that parable means 😂
You conservatives are frauds. You don’t even know the MOST BASIC tenets of Christianity, which you claim to live by.
What planet did you come from realworldman? The homeless are not getting these 100 sq ft cottages for nothing. They are paying rent while they get the support to get on their own two feet. And most of them are from Bend and Oregon.
Exactly! STOP helping those who refuse to help themselves.
Is that colin powell packing bags in back with a vest on?
Think_Harder gets the prize for thoughtfulness today. It’s a good project; Christians and non-Christians alike can take pride. Bend is living up to the highest principles of a caring, civilized society.
And then there’s the barking, snarling, RabidRight…
I agree. It’s an awesome project and has worked around the US on numerous cities.
Fact: if you don’t have an address you can’t establish residency, you can’t get a driver’s license or proper ID and you can’t move forward. Have any of you naysayers tried to get a birth certificate? You need access to the internet.
Give it a try if you don’t believe me. Or stifle your privilege.
Be a part of the solution. Proactive versus reactive and negative.