St. Vincent de Paul of Bend will use part of its property to build homeless shelters

Organization applied for state program last fall that will help fund the project

BEND, Ore., (KTVZ) -- St. Vincent de Paul of Bend says it will soon expand its services to add homeless shelters planned for its back lot property.

Gary Hewitt, the director at St. Vincent de Paul, tells NewsChannel 21 he plans on getting the project done before the end of summer.

St. Vincent de Paul is calling it a 'Micro Village Center' and is estimated to cost $320,000. The organization applied for state funds last fall that will pay for a large portion of the village. To be exact, $150,000 from a HUD grant and more funding from smaller grants including donations from Central Oregon churches.

It will include 10 individual, heated sleeping units and a community building, with a kitchen and showers. The units will be offered through six month leases.

“In the time they’re here, they can establish a rental history, save some money and then we are going to help them move on -- and that’s the goal," Hewitt said. "That’s going to happen with good coaching, with people that are really here to address the individual needs people have.”

Hewitt said St. Vincent de Paul will need to demolish a garage before starting construction. Building and zoning permits through the city of Bend go into effect May 1, but construction will likely not start until summer.

Hewitt told NewsChannel 21 on Wednesday that Hayden Homes, through the non-profit First Story, will be the general contractors for the project which Hewitt is, "very excited" about.

Since 1981, thanks to donations by individuals and local businesses, St. Vincent de Paul of Bend has provided food, clothing, utility assistance, transitional housing and other items to those in need.