Bend Park and Rec District to hold hiring event next week

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With summer right around the corner and increasing recreation operations due to improving pandemic conditions, the Bend Park and Recreation District is hosting a hiring event and invites potential team members to learn more about job opportunities available in the district’s recreation programs, swim, custodial and landscaping teams.

The hiring event is Thursday, June 3, from 4:30 – 7:00 p.m. at the Bend Park & Recreation District office at 799 S.W. Columbia Street in Bend.

Dozens of new positions have been added for this summer and beyond. At the hiring event, attendees can learn about particular positions, complete applications and participate in on-site interviews. BPRD plans to make job offers on the spot. Participants will be distanced and face coverings required.

“Our hiring event in early May was a great success for both the district and our new employees. We made 20 on-the-spot job offers and have welcomed new members to our team,” said Natalie Broadus-Beard, BPRD human resources specialist. “With more positions recently added, we are looking for people ready and willing to support our community’s play in parks, trails, programs and recreation centers.”

Openings include:

Youth Recreation Leader – part-time, afterschool and summer camps

Therapeutic Recreation Leader – part-time, seasonal

Recreation Team Leader – part-time, seasonal

Lifeguard – part-time

Swim Instructor – part-time

Custodian – part-time and full-time, seasonal

Landscaping – full-time, seasonal

To streamline attendance at the event, attendees are requested to complete the one-minute Hiring Event Interest Form to indicate their job interest.

The positions offer a variety of benefits, which may include paid leave, recreation facility passes and recreation program registration discounts. Working hours vary and multiple shifts are available. Some positions are available for age 15 years and older; other positions are available for age 18 years and older.

View positions here.

Bend Park and Recreation District is an equal opportunity employer.