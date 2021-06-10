Five trees removed in NE Bend affordable housing project spark neighbors’ concern

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Neighbors in northeast Bend's Orchard District noticed last week that unbeknownst to them, five trees were marked for removal in a nearby affordable housing project-- and now, a woman says, they have been removed, after residents voiced concerns to the city.

The woman says she contacted the city and asked why five of the oldest and tallest trees on Eighth Street were marked for removal, a change from the proposed Kor Community Land Trust project plans sent earlier to area residents. After their concerns were raised, she said, the five trees were removed Wednesday, reportedly to make room for solar panels.

Carly Keenan is meeting with the woman and reaching out to both the city and the land trust. She plans to have a full report on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.