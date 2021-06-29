Coming up: How to know when it’s time to get out of the heat

Bend

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- For many Central Oregonians, staying inside is tough.

Central Oregon offers a multitude of outdoor opportunities, but when the mercury tops 100, there become added risks.

Heat exhaustion and heatstroke can become extremely serious, if not treated in time. But there's also the ever-present risk of sunburn.

There is some relief being offered by the new cooling centers established in Central Oregon, such as the one at the Shepherd's House's Bend shelter at 275 NE 2nd Street.

Jack Hirsh is speaking Tuesday with health experts about the signs of heat-related illnesses and will have a live report from the Shepherd's House cooling center starting at NewsChannel 21 @ 4.