Balloons Over Bend among returning C.O. summer events

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The annual Balloons Over Bend event, a crowd favorite, returns later this month after a COVID-19-caused pause last year.

Here's the announcement Thursday from Lay It Out Events:

We are thrilled to have events back on the schedule including our annual ReMax/Key Properties Balloons Over Bend, returning July 23-25. A full weekend of balloon fun, with an all-new apple-shaped balloon making its way through Bend's skies. There will be five balloons in total launching each day throughout the event at dawn. The full schedule of events can be found below.

Balloons Over Bend Schedule of Events

Friday, July 23

Balloon Launches from High Desert Middle School at dawn

Balloon Blast Kid's Race at COCC at 4pm

Night Glow Festival at COCC at 5pm

Saturday, July 24

Balloon Launches from High Desert Middle School at dawn

Sunday, July 25

Balloon Launches from High Desert Middle School at dawn

Thank you to our incredible sponsors who help us bring this unique and joyful event to our community all in support of local nonprofit Saving Grace. And thank you to our community for your continued support of festivals and events in Central Oregon.

Balloon Launches

Balloons will launch each day throughout the weekend and are free for anyone to observe. There will be five balloonists bringing the magic of ballooning to Central Oregon. We are excited to announce that one of our balloons taking flight will be a new shaped balloon, the Cosmic Crisp Apple from Steve Wilkinson. Get up early and watch the balloons float through the sunny skies of Bend.