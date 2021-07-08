Balloons Over Bend among returning C.O. summer events
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The annual Balloons Over Bend event, a crowd favorite, returns later this month after a COVID-19-caused pause last year.
Here's the announcement Thursday from Lay It Out Events:
We are thrilled to have events back on the schedule including our annual ReMax/Key Properties Balloons Over Bend, returning July 23-25. A full weekend of balloon fun, with an all-new apple-shaped balloon making its way through Bend's skies. There will be five balloons in total launching each day throughout the event at dawn. The full schedule of events can be found below.
Balloons Over Bend Schedule of Events
Friday, July 23
Balloon Launches from High Desert Middle School at dawn
Balloon Blast Kid's Race at COCC at 4pm
Night Glow Festival at COCC at 5pm
Saturday, July 24
Balloon Launches from High Desert Middle School at dawn
Sunday, July 25
Balloon Launches from High Desert Middle School at dawn
Thank you to our incredible sponsors who help us bring this unique and joyful event to our community all in support of local nonprofit Saving Grace. And thank you to our community for your continued support of festivals and events in Central Oregon.
|Balloon Launches
Balloons will launch each day throughout the weekend and are free for anyone to observe. There will be five balloonists bringing the magic of ballooning to Central Oregon. We are excited to announce that one of our balloons taking flight will be a new shaped balloon, the Cosmic Crisp Apple from Steve Wilkinson. Get up early and watch the balloons float through the sunny skies of Bend.
|Balloon Blast Kid's Race
A part of the Pacific Source Kids Rock the Races Series. All participants will receive a race bib, finishers ribbons and be eligible for other cool prizes! The Balloon Blast is an obstacle course race for kids ages three to 10 with obstacles appropriate for all types of children with a wide range of skill levels. Register in advance at bendticket.com or on the day of the event.
Night Glow Festival
Balloons are set up so that they glow from inside, lighting up the night sky as festival-goers listen to music, grab a bite or a drink from our vendors and browse our mini-marketplace. Tickets can be purchased on the day of the event at $10 for adults or $7 online at bendticket.com. Kids entry tickets are only $5 online and at the gate.
Comments