City of Bend extends state of emergency, fireworks use ban through end of August

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend announced Thursday it is extending the local state of emergency in response to extreme weather conditions through the end of August.

The emergency order includes mobilizing city resources to provide support services to unhoused community members and the immediate ban on the use of all fireworks within the city of Bend.

The amended emergency order extends the expiration date from July 9 to August 31 and updates the findings to be more current.

“We appreciate the community’s assistance over the Fourth of July weekend in not using fireworks,” said city Chief Operating Officer and Assistant City Manager Jon Skidmore. “We had many fewer calls for service, with only one citation issued for use of fireworks. Our community stepped up and helped keep Bend safe.”

Despite slightly cooler temperatures this week, local fire risk is still extreme, officials said, with dry fire fuels in Bend and around the city. Temperatures are expected to rise again in the coming days, continuing to impact unhoused and vulnerable community members.

"Extending this emergency order provides the city the most flexibility to support unhoused community members and preserve public safety and water resources during these extreme weather conditions," the announcement said. The City Council is expected to ratify the emergency declaration at its July 21 meeting.

“It is likely that the City Council will engage in a conversation regarding fireworks regulations, starting in August,” said Skidmore. “But through this summer, we are asking community members to refrain from lighting fireworks due to high heat, drought conditions, water curtailment and the extremely dry fuel conditions.”

Community members are encouraged to report the use of fireworks via email at fireworks@bendoregon.gov. Use of fireworks posing an immediate risk to persons or property are emergencies and should be reported by calling 911. Response to all 911 calls for service are based on priority.