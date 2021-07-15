City of Bend plans House Bill 2001 community information, Q&A session

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend will host a community information session next week regarding newly proposed code amendments related to House Bill (HB) 2001, a bill passed by the Oregon legislature in 2019 aimed at providing more housing options in Oregon communities.

The session will be held online from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 22. It will include a presentation by city staff, followed by a question-and-answer opportunity.

In 2019, the Oregon Legislature passed HB 2001, which requires Oregon cities with over 25,000 population to allow the development certain types of “middle housing” such as duplexes, triplexes, and quadplexes, within residential zones.

This new legislation requires the city to update the Bend Comprehensive Plan and Bend Development Code to be in compliance with HB 2001.

City staff have spent the past several months working with the HB 2001 Stakeholder Advisory Group, which is comprised of members from the City Council, Planning Commission, Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, Neighborhood Leadership Alliance and members of other stakeholder groups, to draft a package of proposed amendments for consideration by the Bend Planning Commission and City Council. These amendments cover a range of items, from parking requirements to design standards.

To view the proposed amendments and for more information on Bend’s HB 2001 implementation, visit bendoregon.gov/HB-2001.

To attend the online information session, register at https://bendoregon-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6V_R6Rt0SzWfs3q--4eCqA.