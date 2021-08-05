Bend-La Pine students get jump start in new late-summer programs

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Starting this week, more than 2,000 Bend-La Pine Schools students have returned to classrooms to learn and connect with teachers and fellow students during new summer learning programs operating through Aug. 19.

The goal of the programs, which include targeted academic coursework and enrichment experiences, is to foster learning and create positive school connections for students, with a particular focus on students who experienced challenges during the past school year.

“We believe this effort will provide early entry points for students that wish to access them and also provide accelerated learning opportunities for students that want to take advantage of the extra time,” said Superintendent Dr. Steven Cook. “We are excited to offer this positive and engaging opportunity for students as we head back to school.”

Putting together these programs takes a team: More than 100 classroom teachers with support from more than 50 educational assistants are leading the efforts. Bus drivers, nutrition services staff and custodial crews are also helping support the programs. Additionally, community partners are offering enrichment activities for students including learning experiences in art, nature, robotics and more.

Approximately 500 students at the elementary level are participating in the Jump Start program at five locations; and approximately 1,450 students at the middle and high school level are engaged in the Sparks program at seven sites.

“I am so proud of how our teams are stepping up to ensure students have a meaningful experience this summer. We are all passionate about working towards a common cause: to help our students thrive,” said Kevin Milner, who is leading the elementary program.

Academics are a key element of the programs, as classroom teachers work with students to become more confident and skilled in key academic areas. High school students are also able to recover credits to help keep them on track for graduation. Enrichment activities vary depending on the site and grade level but include: the science of creating giant soap bubbles; learning about education opportunities during a tour of Central Oregon Community College; coding robotic spheres and much more.

“It is wonderful to walk through the halls and see students excited to come to school each day and be a part of the Sparks program. My hope is this effort will help ignite and renew students’ engagement and promote their growth and resiliency as we look ahead to fall,” said Wendy McCulloch, who is leading the secondary program.