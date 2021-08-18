Bend Park & Rec District seeks applicants to serve on naming committee

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Park and Recreation District is seeking help from the community to name future park, facility and trail projects.

The board of directors approved updates to the Park, Facility and Trail Naming Policy in July that called for establishing a five-member Naming Committee that will make recommendations to the elected board.

Applications will be accepted through Sept. 13. The applicant questionnaire and the Park, Facility and Trail Naming Policy can be found here.

BPRD is welcoming committee members “from an underrepresented population of the community, are a member of the BPRD Foundation Board, have relevant historical knowledge, are familiar with the district and community character, or have a passion for placemaking and community building.” In addition, committee members shall also:

Reside within district boundaries

Serve a four-year term

Attend Naming Committee meetings as scheduled – generally no more than four times/year

Volunteer time

“The naming committee is an opportunity for members of the community to gain deeper engagement with our park and recreation district and to share perspective and insights that will have lasting impacts on our places in the future,” said Rachel Colton, BPRD planner.

The district first adopted a Naming Policy in January 2003 and updated it in April 2013.

For additional information, please contact Rachel Colton, planner, at rachelc@bendparksandrec.org.