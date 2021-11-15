Collisions, traffic speed on Murphy Road in SW Bend spark safety concerns

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend resident reached out to NewsChannel 21 about a section of Murphy Road in southwest Bend, from South Highway 97 to Brookswood Boulevard, which he says he and others believe is a serious danger.

The resident posed the concern that people may not recognize there is a sharp turn at the end of the road, resulting in crashes.

He said he's witnessed two or three head-on collisions on this section of the Murphy Road.

The individual also said that the nearby Romaine Village neighborhood has had to replace their fences with concrete barriers to stop the destruction of their fences.

The manager of Romaine Village confirmed that the issues of road safety has caused them to look for alternative ways to protect their residents.

Bola Gbadebo plans to interview the manager of Romaine Village and a representative from the City of Bend to find out more information on the matter, and what can be done to resolve it.

Her report will be on NBC @ 5.