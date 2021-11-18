Murphy Road railroad bridge set to open, providing new east-west connection for SE Bend

City event marks completion of corridor project

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new railroad overcrossing connecting Murphy Road from Brosterhous Road to 15th Street in southeast Bend is set to open Thursday afternoon, providing a key new east-west link for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.

The new bridge will be the only way over or under the BNSF Railway tracks between NE Third Street and the underpass on SE Brosterhous Road.

The other crossings, at Reed Market Road and Wilson Avenue, are at grade level, although an overpass for Reed Market Road is included in the Bend's $190 million transportation bond measure voters approved last year.

The bridge over the tracks also completes the Murphy Road Corridor improvement project, which reconstructed 1.75 miles of the road, added 3.5 miles of bike lanes and sidewalks, and built three new roundabouts at the intersections with Country Club Drive, Brosterhous Road and 15th Street. The project started in January of 2019.

The new bridge opens at 1 p.m. Thursday exclusively to cyclists and pedestrians before opening to regular traffic at 2.

Jack Hirsh will be at the new bridge opening, speaking to the project manager, as well as some of the first people to use the bridge, and will have a live report on NewsChannel 21 at 5.