Neighbors object to another proposed homeless service site at Bend’s Juniper Ridge

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A year after the city of Bend dropped plans for a managed homeless camp on the southern end of the city-owned Juniper Ridge property, another proposed site to assist the area's homeless farther north is sparking a new round of neighborhood opposition.

This time, it's for a proposed safe parking and support center at "Crusher Site No. 2," formerly a rock-crushing site for the North Interceptor sewer project, located farther north on the property, but still too close for critics to homes in the Northpointe subdivision. They have expressed concern at recent meetings about safety and crime issues in their neighborhood.

Northpointe resident Laura Jasnick told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday she opposes the safe parking site due to concerns over children who play in the neighborhood and the proximity to the new Northpointe Park being built in the area. She said many people who currently live on the Juniper Ridge property walk through the neighborhood to access the nearby shopping center.

City Councilor Megan Perkins said the council will not be discussing Juniper Ridge specifically Wednesday night, but will "be talking about the right-of-way policy, and I will be giving the typical update on the latest news on all of our efforts (aka the Houseless Update)."

During a Nov. 3 council meeting, councilors expressed interest in fast-tracking the safe parking program site and other support services on the newly identified location in the city-owned Juniper Ridge site, according to a subsequent news release.

Jack Hirsh is speaking Perkins and Jasnick Tuesday and will have the story coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.