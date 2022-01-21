City of Bend proposes code amendments updating shelter standards

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- At 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, the Bend Planning Commission will hold a virtual work session on proposed code amendments that will increase the availability of shelter beds by providing updated standards for group, multi-room and outdoor shelters.

The shelter code amendments are one part of a comprehensive set of strategies identified by the city and community partners that include finding ways to keep people in their homes, providing temporary transitional housing, and increasing the availability of affordable housing in Bend, including shelter beds, according to a city news release, which continues:

The proposed shelter code was developed by the City manager-appointed Sounding Board to House Our Neighbors. The Sounding Board’s recommendations define standards for where and how development of different types of shelters and transitional options can take place in Bend. The proposed amendments include recommendations for three types of permanent shelters, as well as two types of temporary shelters.

To view the proposed Shelter Code amendments and for information on accessing the meeting, visit the Jan. 24 Planning Commission agenda. Also see the Shelter Code Quick Reference Sheet for further background on these amendments, and answers to frequently asked questions.

Following the work session, the Planning Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on Monday, Feb. 14, at 5:30 p.m., where the community is invited to comment. The shelter code amendments and recommendation from Planning Commission will then go on to the City Council.

City Council’s 2021-2023 biennium goals include: “Take meaningful action to make this statement a reality: People who live and work in Bend can afford housing in Bend."