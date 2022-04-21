Bend Tech Academy hosting basketball fundraiser for its first prom in 3 years

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)- It's prom season at Bend Tech Academy at Marshall High School. This is the school's second prom in four years and the first since 2019.

The school is holding a basketball fundraiser to raise money for the prom. The BTA Madness basketball tournament is for middle schoolers April 30-May 1 at 10 a.m. It will be at the BTA School gymnasium and the fee is $60 per team.

Bend Tech Academy at Marshall High School is based on a lottery system in which students apply to attend and are selected from the lottery pool. The school is a career technical education choice, driven to help students prepare for colleges and careers.

NewsChannel 21's Kelsey McGee plans to speak to some students to learn more about what the basketball fundraiser means to them. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at 5.