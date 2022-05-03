BPRD director: Teen surfer’s father wants Whitewater Park wave reopened — once it’s made safer
'It's incumbent upon us to find remedies,' Don Horton tells park board
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Bend Whitewater Park’s wave pool, where a 17-year-old surfer became trapped underwater and later died, is closed for an investigation and any needed "remedies." but the teen’s father said he hopes it can reopen -- as soon as it’s made safer, Bend Park and Recreation District Executive Director Don Horton said Tuesday night.
“We are closing the wave pool. The design team is going to investigate the entire water park, not just this lane,” Don Horton told the park board at its meeting.
Horton said the park district reached out to the pastor of Ben Murphy’s family to share their “deepest sorrow, prayers and thoughts” about this “very unfortunate, tragic incident.”
Horton said Patrick Murphy, the father of Ben Murphy, the Bend Tech Academy junior who died Sunday, told the park district his family has enjoyed and frequented the facility.
“He loves the water park,” Horton said. “He just asked that we find out what caused this. He wants us to be able to reopen it as soon as we can – but of course, he wants it to be safe.”
“It’s incumbent upon us to find remedies,” Horton said, and to make whatever changes are needed for it to be “as safe as we can make it.”
“One can’t ever build something like this and say it’s perfectly safe,” the park district leader said, noting the element of risk in such facilities.
“We know we have some things we need to do, and we intend to do them,” Horton said, and “intend to share the results, when we can share them.”
While the water level at now is “optimal” for an investigation, “it’s not going to stay that way,” he said. “When the water goes up, it’s going to be harder to go in.”
“We will keep you all informed,” he told the board, “and the public informed as well.”
Park Board Chair Ariel Mendez said he "felt sick to my stomach" when Horton told him the teen had nearly drowned while surfing with his father and later died.
"I want to acknowledge the unimaginable pain of losing a child," he said. "My thoughts and heart are with the family and the friends as they grieve."
Park Board Vice-Chair Deb Schoen said she was proud of the district staff who did what they could amid “this unimaginable tragedy,” and in the days since. “I want to thank each and every one of you for your professionalism in doing your job.”
“I weep with the rest of the community,” she added.
The board later approved on a 4-1 vote (with Jason Kropf voting no) an increase in system development charges as of July 1.
The SDC for a single-family home will rise 9.82%, from about $8,800 to $9,738, based on a methodology formula taking into account increases in construction and land costs.
was this meant to be at the end of the article —
“I weep with the rest of the community,” she added.
The board later approved on a 4-1 vote (with Jason Kropf voting no) an increase in system development charges as of July 1.
The SDC for a single-family home will rise 9.82%, from about $8,800 to $9,738, based on a methodology formula taking into account increases in construction and land costs.
Yes, it was other business of the park board tonight, why?
In journalism, that is what is know as ‘burying the lede’…leaving the most important information buried in the middle or end of an article. The most impactful part of the whole meeting is left to look like an afterthought. In fact, it will have the most effect on the most citizens. Another small nail in the coffin of Bend’s housing prices.
False ulterior motive. We may do more of a story focusing on those fees down the road. But that they are going up amid soaring land/construction costs isn’t a big surprise. It’s an annual thing.
I made no claim about your motivation, because I have no idea what it was. But, it was the big news coming out of this meeting. Deserves a big followup. The BPRD is out of control, building unneeded parks, monstrous redirections of the river, cutting down trees along its walking paths. And, then, in this time of out control housing prices, they have the nerve to increase their SDC by nearly 10%. Who says whether they can actually impose that increase, or is their no oversight? They seem to be an unfettered force.
You are entitled to your opinions. Others might say SDCs need to reflect the current costs of land to ensure parks are reachable by residents and as the argument began with SDCs 30 years ago that “growth should pay its own way,” and this is a prime way to do that, with tradeoffs of passed-along costs to homebuyers developers etc.
No such thing as a free lunch – and BPRD has been successful at the polls and in their own surveys at doing what most folks want. Not all, of course.
They separated themselves from the city in the 70’s I believe it was. So yes they have little oversight and can put bonds on the ballot, once the bond passes they make changes and use the money in whatever way they see fit. For example we all passed a bond for a pool/fitness center near the pavilion which after passing, bprd instead sold it to OSU and is being used as a parking lot. Close to 25% of our property taxes go to bprd, so again, yes they do as they like.
I don’t recall any such specific, broken promises, but maybe my memory is faulty? Is it like the OSU campus at Juniper Ridge, which was discussed but never formally promises on a ballot etc., or the Central Library that was chosen but not specified on the ballot measure itself?
I don’t remember all the details it was around 2012-2014, involved the Simpson -Columbia roundabout as well. bprd and OSU were going to do a joint recreational facility project with a pool etc. similar to Jsfc. Next we were informed that the lot had been sold to OSU. That was all the info. The point is that bprd is rarely held accountable. Their autonomy seems to shield them. Last summer mid week in the height of smoke season they changed the AQI safety level from 150 to 200 for certain outdoor programs and employees. That’s not OSHA approved, but some non scientist in their air conditioned, air purified, gold level sustainable main office etc. decided to make that changed based on profits.
I’m truly sorry the young man died. However, one death in the several years the whitewater park has been open? Given its heavy use, I’d say the whitewater park is as safe as it can be already.
And egads does Bend Parks and Rec rake in the bucks. Be an interesting story to compare Bend Parks SDC rate to other parks districts, cities, and counties in the tri-county area.
So disappointing to notice that the spin doctoring is now in effect: “. . . Horton told him the teen had nearly drowned while surfing with his father and later died.” Ben Murphy will best be honored by an honest disclosure of what actually happened.
See no spin. The father has been clear that he was there at the scene in family statement.