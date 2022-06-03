After heavy rain causes street flooding in Bend; ODOT explains steps to avoid repeat
(Update: Adding video, comments from ODOT representative , city of Bend)
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The thunderstorms and heavy rain that hit the High Desert Thursday afternoon triggered flooding in several areas around Bend, including Third Street, where a major road upgrade has been underway.
The waters rose as construction is under way in several parts of Bend, from Newport Avenue to Third Street.
"It was a circumstance that's hard to foresee the kind of storm we're going to get," ODOT representative Peter Murphy said Friday.
"It just kind of caught us in the middle of the project," he said. "So we're making major improvements to the storm drainage, and yesterday was an anomaly, because we hadn't connected the sides yet."
But once they do, he said stormwater shouldn't create a lake on Third Street again. The overall project will is due for completion in November of next year.
To prepare for any future heavy rainfall, he said, pumps were brought in to drain into the new system, taking the place of the side connections, and crews are drilling further into the soil to catch any runoff.
"People just need to understand -- I mean, they've seen it," Murphy said. "We're just in the middle of a big project. We're going to improve lighting, we're going to improve sidewalks, we're going to improve the surface, and the drainage. So there's a lot going on in this particular stretch of highway."
Some streets around downtown Bend also flooded.
"Unfortunately, we can't wave our magic wand and fix every problem in every part of town," city Utility Field of Operations Manager Troy Beck said. "It's a long process. It's a marathon, not a sprint."
Comments
9 Comments
……been this way every year since I moved here in 96
Maybe where you are, but at my place, this is the deepest it has flooded. My neighbor’s garage was flooding–that was new. And it got above the car’s door seals on front of the house, also new.
Many of the houses built in the last decade aren’t placed to prevent these type of down pours. Look around and you’ll see newer homes being and have been built recently with driveways that slant downward into to the houses. It doesn’t take a genius to figure that water flows down hill.
Exactly, the storm water drainage requirements are being paved over
I don’t doubt it. That particular house is a ’76, though.
MMGW, adapt or die
I remember when the 3 underpasses in town would flood after such rain fall, closing 3rd, Greenwood and Franklin. Those were good times.
Where’s the drought emergency Kate Brown put in place back in February? She’s up for a climate change position within the Biden administration. Pretty obvious she’s pushing an agenda. She’s a liar like everyone else in the democratic party. Enjoy the rain and snow up in the mountains in June. Any of you dummies still buying into this bs climate change narrative are brainwashed. It’s about money and power. Nothing else.
Do you know what an anomaly is? Well it’s 2022. We have not had this much snow in the Cascades since 2012. Global warming is happening at every weather station on the planet. You have no clue what you are talking about.