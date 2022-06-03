Skip to Content
Downpour causes high water, flooding around Bend: What’s being done to tackle problems?

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The thunderstorms and heavy rain that hit the High Desert Thursday afternoon flooded several streets and some businesses around Bend.

Construction is occurring in several parts of Bend, from Newport Avenue to Third Street. The heavy rain also caused issues in places where ODOT is working on upgrades, such as the Third Street project.

NewsChannel 21's Kelsey McGee is meeting with ODOT representative to find out what can be done to better handle summer's storm-related rainfall. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at 5.

