Road to Pilot Butte summit to close for 2 days next week for final paving project work

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will close the Pilot Butte summit road to motorized traffic on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 21 and June 22, for some final work on this spring's road-paving project.

The road will be closed so contractors can install curbing near the bottom of the road to finish off the road repaving project, park Manager Joe Wanamaker said.

The road will reopen to motorized vehicles at 10 am on Thursday, June 23.