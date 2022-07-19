Bend Police Department to host second Community Academy this fall

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Because of its continued popularity, the Bend Police Department announced Tuesday it will host a second Community Academy this fall.

The Bend Police Department Community Academy has been recognized as a national and regional model in allowing an inside look at how the Department operates.

This fall’s Community Academy, which will take place from Sept. 13 through Nov. 8, will be the Department’s 38th class of community members to participate.

The goal of the program is to inform and educate participants about the Bend Police Department and the various ways police officers carry out their mission. Instruction includes classes on narcotics, traffic, CERT, K9s, officer survival and more. The classes are taught by officers chosen according to their specific area of expertise in law enforcement.

When students graduate, they are eligible to become Bend Police Department Volunteers. Volunteers can serve in various assignments such as Couriers, Disabled Parking and Special Events.

The class will meet once a week for nine consecutive weeks, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday evenings. The Community Academy can accommodate 30 students per session. There is no charge to participate in the Community Academy.

To participate, please complete the Community Academy Application, or pick up an application at the Bend Police Department’s reception desk, 555 NE 15th Street, in Bend. For more information, visit the Bend Police Department’s webpage. Applications can be submitted via email to cburleigh@bendoregon.gov, via mail to 555 NE 15th Street, Bend, Oregon 97701, or by dropping them off in person at the Department.