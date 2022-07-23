Fun ‘Slice of Summer’ event in Bend hosted by ‘Buy a Tree, Change a Life’
It was the second year for Slice of Summer, a free community event at Bend's Pine Nursery Park on Saturday, but the ninth year of the local Buy a Tree, Change a Life organization. Buy a Tree, Change a Life is a nonprofit organization that sells Christmas trees, and then the entire next year the goal is to use the funds to help children, both locally and globally. Events like this are able to happen because of the money raised by the organization.