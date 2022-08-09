Hawkins named interim principal at Silver Rail Elementary

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook announced Tuesday that Lava Ridge Elementary School Assistant Principal Lybe Hawkins (pronounced lib-ee) will serve as the interim principal at Silver Rail Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year.

“Lybe Hawkins is a strong advocate for students and a leader who supports individual needs. She is collaborative and has strong instructional skills,” said Superintendent Steven Cook. “Lybe Hawkins is also known for her positive outlook and fun, dynamic personality.”

Hawkins is currently serving as Assistant Principal at Lava Ridge Elementary, a position she has held for six years. Prior to that, she served as Student Services coordinator and teacher at Ensworth for six years. Hawkins began with Bend-La Pine Schools in 2005 at La Pine Elementary School and has 17 total years of teaching experience.

“I aim to support students, staff and families in whatever form that takes, be it school-related or life-related. My core belief is that if we lead with our hearts and build positive relationships with students, they will soar beyond our expectations,” said Hawkins.

She says she is excited about the opportunity to serve at Silver Rail and begin to build relationships with the school community.

“I believe the school community will find that I’m an approachable leader with an open door, ready to connect and collaborate,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins follows Megan Filiault, who resigned earlier this summer. Bend-La Pine Schools will conduct an open recruitment process for a principal in 2023.