Lightning strike east of Bend knocks out power to 34,000 customers, some for nearly 2 hours

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – After a stormy, lightning-filled night in the Bend area, a lightning strike on a transmission line east of town Tuesday morning knocked out power to about 34,000 Pacific Power customers for up to almost two hours.

The outage began around 6:45 a.m. when lightning hit a transmission line by U.S. Highway 20 at Ward Road, utility spokesman Drew Hanson said.

At its height, 34,000 customers were without service, Hanson said, but “crews got to work right away” and restored power to about half of those affected within a half-hour. All were restored by about 8:30 a.m., although the outage map showed a few small scattered lingering outages affecting only about a dozen customers.