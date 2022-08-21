Candlelight vigil planned this evening at Al Moody Park to honor, remember Bend slaying victims

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Sunday evening at Al Moody Park in northeast Bend for the two 18-year-olds found slain at a southwest Bend home last week.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon has scheduled the vigil from 7-9 p.m. at Al Moody Park, 2255 NE Daggett Lane, to honor Angela Pastorino and Alfredo Hernandez. Wesley Brady, 41, is charged with murder and aggravated murder in their killing.

The Facebook invitation to the event asks participants to "join us as we light a flame of hope and remember" the pair.

"They were bright, loving teens with family and friends who adored them," the posting says. "Angela loved people almost as much as she loved dogs. Alfredo was known as a sweet, soft-spoken young man who was the first to volunteer to help with any task. They are both survived by their families, struggling to make sense of this tragic loss.

"Please come send light and love to those mourning the lives of these two incredible individuals who will be greatly missed in our community and beyond," the invitation concludes.

