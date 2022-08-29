Location changed for Monday night Bend open house on unsanctioned camping code

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend’s informational open house on the camping code process has moved locations due to the active investigation into Sunday’s shooting at the Eastside Safeway in Bend.

The informational open house, originally scheduled at the Municipal Court, will now take place this evening at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall (710 NW Wall Street). It will also be available to view online.

“I think it’s important to move forward with this event,” Mayor Pro-Tem Anthony Broadman said. “We can acknowledge the moment and focus on some constructive work we need to do as a community”.

The City of Bend is developing municipal code provisions to regulate unsanctioned camping on City rights-of-way and City-owned property, like public streets, sidewalks, and landscape strips in Bend. As part of developing the code, the City is hosting two informational sessions this month about the process for the code development.

The first open house occurred August 16 and the second will be held tonight both in person and online. The online meeting will be available with live simultaneous Spanish interpretation. The event will be streamed on the City of Bend YouTube channel . Those who wish to ask questions during the open house should register with this Zoom link.



Information is also posted on the unsanctioned camping code webpage .

The purpose of the open house is to inform the community about how developing an unsanctioned camping code fits into the City and community response to houselessness. City staff will share information about the legal principles involved in regulating public property in light of recent federal court decisions and Oregon statutes and the process for developing the code, including when community members will have opportunities to provide input. The open house provides time for community members to ask questions about this process.

Accessible Meeting Information

These open houses are accessible. Sign language interpreter service, assistive listening devices, materials in alternate formats such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, or any other accommodations are available upon advance request. Please contact Shelly Smith at 541-388-5535 or shsmith@bendoregon.gov for accommodations. Providing at least 3 days’ notice before the event will help ensure availability.

About the Unsanctioned Camping Code