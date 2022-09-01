Bend City Council to appoint Angela Ruocco new Municipal Court judge

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Next week, the Bend City Council will formally appoint Angela Ruocco as Municipal Court judge.

The public is invited to attend a swearing-in ceremony and reception at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 in the Bend Municipal Court room at 555 15th Street. This also an opportunity to thank Gwen Moore for her service as Municipal Court judge.

From Baltimore, Maryland, Ruocco began her career representing asylum-seekers fleeing persecution from countries across the globe.

She continued her advocacy in community development as an Assistant City Solicitor for the City of Baltimore before a period of time working in law firms and returning to public service as an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Maryland where she primarily assisted in protecting and restoring lands and waters around Chesapeake Bay.

In addition to her legal career, Ruocco has been a teacher, professor and mentor, with hopes of sparking interest in social justice and principles of equality, fairness and freedom in the next generation of students and new lawyers. Judge Ruocco is currently an Administrative Law Judge with the State of Oregon and is excited to add on the role as Municipal Court Judge for the City of Bend.

Learn more Municipal Court | City of Bend (bendoregon.gov).