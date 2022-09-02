C.O. veterans, others in need offered help today at ‘Stand Down & Resource Fair’ at Bend Elks Lodge

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Area veterans, homeless and low-income residents are being offered help and support Friday during a Stand Down & Resource Fair being held at the Bend Elks Lodge.

The event is a resource fair that brings a number of service providers together in one place. Attendees will get access to food, clothing, Social Security and employment informaton, health care, housing solutions and much more.

The event is co-hosted by Central Oregon Veterans Outreach and the Bend Elks Lodge.

Central Oregon Veterans Outreach works with many local agencies to help the veteran community. The Elks also strive to help meet the needs of today's veterans, and improve their quality of life.

Kelsey McGee is visiting the Stand Down event to speak with organizers and those in attendance. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.