Skip to Content
Bend
By
Published 11:55 AM

The Little Woody Festival is back for Central Oregonians to enjoy beer, whiskey and ciders

Little Woody

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Little Woody Barrel-Aged Beer, Cider & Whiskey Festival is back for Central Oregonians to enjoy whiskey, ciders and of course some beers.

The Friday and Saturday event is also a time to participate in the Bend Beer Run and spend quality time with friends dressing up as gnomes. The proper gnome attire includes beards, hats, overalls, and a wooden pipe.

The event is taking place on the lawn of the Deschutes Historical Museum at 129 northwest Idaho Avenue in downtown Bend, which is also the beneficiary of the event. People also get to enjoy live music and snack on some food from local vendors.

Kelsey McGee will be at the event to see how many Central Oregonians are dressed up as gnomes. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Six.

Article Topic Follows: Bend
Author Profile Photo

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content