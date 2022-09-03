The Little Woody Festival is back for Central Oregonians to enjoy beer, whiskey and ciders

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Little Woody Barrel-Aged Beer, Cider & Whiskey Festival is back for Central Oregonians to enjoy whiskey, ciders and of course some beers.

The Friday and Saturday event is also a time to participate in the Bend Beer Run and spend quality time with friends dressing up as gnomes. The proper gnome attire includes beards, hats, overalls, and a wooden pipe.

The event is taking place on the lawn of the Deschutes Historical Museum at 129 northwest Idaho Avenue in downtown Bend, which is also the beneficiary of the event. People also get to enjoy live music and snack on some food from local vendors.

Kelsey McGee will be at the event to see how many Central Oregonians are dressed up as gnomes. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Six.