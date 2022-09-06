Bend Police offer safety reminders as new school year begins

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's that time of year again – beginning Wednesday, Bend-La Pine Schools is back in session for the 2022-23 school year! The Bend Police Department wants to provide some safety reminders as school gets underway.

With school in session, school zones are back in effect, Monday through Friday. You should expect to see an increase in pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles around schools.

“Thank you for slowing down, giving yourself extra time for your commute and paying attention to your surroundings to help keep students and families safe as school resumes,” Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said.

Oregon Revised Statute 811.111 requires drivers to drive 20 mph in posted school zones from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on days when school is in session — regardless of whether children are present.

Drivers are also required to drive 20 mph in school zones posted “When children are present” if children are occupying or walking in a crosswalk, waiting on a curb or shoulder of the highway or street at a crosswalk, or when a crossing guard is present to assist children at a crosswalk.

You may be asking, “Why 20 mph?” That speed is based on pedestrian survival rates. Research has shown that pedestrian survival rates are 95 percent when struck by a vehicle, but they decline as speeds increase. When a pedestrian is struck by a vehicle traveling 30 mph, survival rates dip to 60 percent, and at 40 mph they dip to 10 percent. Speed matters!

Drivers are also reminded to watch for school buses and be mindful when students are loading or unloading. It is a Class A traffic infraction to overtake, in either direction, a school bus stopped on a roadway and operating its red bus safety lights. Drivers must stop before they reach the vehicle and remain stopped until the bus safety lights are no longer operating.

We know safety is top of mind for many in our community right now. Please know that our officers will be making an effort to be in and around Bend schools in the coming weeks, as time permits – Bend Police want you to know that we are here when you need us. We will also be conducting distracted driving and speed enforcement details.